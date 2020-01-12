

News at a Glance



Ile Arugbo: PDP petitions NHRC, seeks probe of force to disperse aged women Daily Times - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has sent a petition to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), calling for the probe of the alleged use of live ammunitions and tear gas to disperse aged women during the January 2, dawn demolition ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



