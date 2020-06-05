Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


I’ll Engage State Assemblies On Domestication Of Anti-Rape Laws – Gbajabiamila
News photo The Info Stride  - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has come out to say that he plans to engage Speakers of State Houses of Assemblies on domestications of laws against rape.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Gbajabimila to engage state assemblies on domestication of fight against rape Ripples:
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Friday he would engage Speakers of State Houses of Assembly on domestication of laws against rape.
Reps To Engage State Legislatures On Domestication Of Child Rights Act Aledeh:
Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said lawmakers in the lower chamber would engage the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly on the need for the domestication of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and the Child Rights Act.
Gbajabiamila urges promulgation of strict anti-rape laws at state level 1st for Credible News:
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, says he will engage Speakers of State Houses of Assemblies on domestications of laws against rape.
Global Upfront:
The House of Representatives would engage the 36 State Houses of Assembly on the imperative of domestication of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and the Child Rights Act, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila has said.


   More Picks
1 Miyetti Allah to roll out 100,000 vigilantes across Nigeria – Abdullahi Bodejo - Velox News, 2 hours ago
2 War against racial hate: Serena Williams’ husband resigns from Reddit 40 mins ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Bello’s strange U-turn - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Nigeria records 328 new infections - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Not yet Uhuru for Deputy Governor - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
6 Madagascar's education minister fired for $2.2million sweets for school children Fraud - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
7 328 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 11844. Death toll now 333 - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Nigeria records 328 new cases of COVID-19 - TVC News, 3 hours ago
9 Abba/Ukpo Land Tussle: Richest Man In Abba Arrested Over Unlicensed Guns - Naija Choice, 3 hours ago
10 Trudeau joins anti-racism demonstration in Ottawa - NNN, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info