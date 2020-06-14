Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’ll declare my next move after meeting with Buhari -Obaseki
News photo Ripples  - Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday said he would make his next move public after consulting with his supporters and meeting President Muhammadu Buhari. The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, June 11 announced that its screening ...

2 hours ago
