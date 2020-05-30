Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I’ll knock Joshua out in third round” – Fury
Tyson Fury has predicted he will knock out Anthony Joshua inside three rounds – with a left hook. The heavyweight world champions are on [...]

10 hours ago
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
British boxer, Tyson Fury, has said that he would knock out fellow countryman, Anthony Joshua, in the 3rd round because the 30-year-old has ‘no footwork’. Fury also claimed that Joshua has been avoiding to fight him for 5 years.
Gist Punch:
He’s one of the globe’s biggest sporting stars, with a raft of titles and a legion of adoring fans – but true love is proving tougher to conquer for Anthony Joshua.The world heavyweight boxing champion today opens up to The Sun about life in lockdown ...


