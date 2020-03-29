

News at a Glance



Illinois infant, under the age of one, dies after testing positive for coronavirus Ladun Liadi Blog - An infant in Illinois under the age of one has died after testing positive for coronavirus.'There has never been a case of COVID-19 death in an infant,' said Illinois Public Health Director, Dr Ngozi Ezike.The child was among 13 new deaths recorded in ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



