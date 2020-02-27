Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
”I’m Going To China To Destroy Coronavirus” – Nigerian Prophet says
NGG
- Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of Glorious Mount Of Possibility Churuch revealed that he will destroy
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
My Celebrity & I:
The Federal Government will not stop Nigerians from travelling to China or any other country where coronavirus has manifested. Minister...
I Don Sabi:
A Nigerian pastor, Prophet David Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos during a church service announced
More Picks
1
Governor Forces Teachers To Eat Poor Quality Meal Being Given To Students (Photos) -
Tori News,
47 mins ago
2
Shock As Woman Dies During Romp With Policeman In Ekiti -
Tori News,
47 mins ago
3
Judge Rejects UK Government’s Heathrow Airport Expansion Plan -
Inside Business Online,
57 mins ago
4
Tension as 4000 Cattle, Armed Fulani Herdsmen Sighted in Benue Communities -
Signal,
59 mins ago
5
Outrage as body camera footage showing the arrest of a 6 year old Florida schoolgirl emerges -
Monte Oz Live,
1 hour ago
6
See Mike Tyson’s brutal response to comedian Michael Blackson after he sent him a DM saying he wants to marry his daughter, Mitchell Tyson -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
7
MASSOB tells S’East to forget Igbo Presidency in 2023 -
The Breaking Times,
2 hours ago
8
Check out a man’s Unexpected Reaction after the two Women he Was Seeing Met up and took a Photo to Make him Sweat -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
9
Leah Sharibu’s Mother Storms London, Set To Meet British Prime Minister -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
10
I will never forgive you for mother of journalist allegedly assaulted by Davido -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...