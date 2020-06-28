Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’m Happy APC Is In Crisis – Wike
News photo Aledeh  - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that he is happy about the crisis shaking the All Progressives Congress (APC). Noting that the ruling party staying organised is not his affair, Wike prayed that the crisis continues so that the People’s ...

11 hours ago
