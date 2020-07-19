News at a Glance

I’m a political lion, I won’t return to Abuja until Obaseki is defeated—Oshiomhole Ripples - The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Saturday night he committed a major blunder bringing Governor Godwin Obaseki as his successor in 2016.



News Credibility Score: 61%



