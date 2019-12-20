

News at a Glance



I’m close to Ooni, Alaafin for a purpose —Olugbon Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online I’m close to Ooni, Alaafin for a purpose —Olugbon The Olugbon of Ile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao combines outspokenness and reservation in equal measures. Circumstances determine his choice of actions and reactions.



News Credibility Score: 95%



