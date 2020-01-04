

News at a Glance



I’m filing for Nigerian citizenship… Trump is putting our lives in danger -Cardi B Nigerian Eye - Cardi B, American rapper and TV personality, has threatened that she could move to Nigeria in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inspired attack on Iran.Qasem Soleimani, a top military commander in Iran, was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



