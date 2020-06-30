Post News
|
Latest News
News at a Glance
I’m happy APC is in crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes – Governor Nyesom Wike
Nesco Media
- Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed that he is happy about the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and prays that the party continues to make more mistakes and remain in crisis.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
By Emmanuel Okogba Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says he is happy the All Progressives Congress, APC, is going through a crisis and prays for it to continue making mistakes as that is one of the ways his party, the PDP can return to power.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says he is happy about the crisis rocking the ruling APC and prays that the party continues to make mistakes and remain in crisis. Wike, a chieftain of the PDP, said this in a recent interview with Arise TV. “I am ...
AIT:
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Gov. Wike said he prays that the ruling APC remains in crisis.
Naija Loaded:
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that he is happy with the crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, he...
The Trent:
Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State has said his prayer is that All Progressives Congress, APC, continues to make mistakes and remain in crisis, so that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will grow.
The Info Stride:
Governor Nyesom Wike has come out to say that he is praying for APC to keep making mistakes as a political party. He recently revealed that he wants APC to remain in crisis for PDP to grow.
Ripples Nigeria:
River State Governor Nyesom Wike has said that his prayer remained for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to always be in crisis. He stated this during an interview he granted Arise Television during the weekend.
The Herald:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has expressed joy at the leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike expressed his joy during
Nigerian Eye:
Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says he is happy that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in crisis.Wike told Arise Television in an interview that he is happy with the circumstances that brought Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, to the ...
News Break:
Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, said he hopes the All Progressives Congress (APC), continues to make mistakes and remain in crisis.
Pulse Nigeria:
Wike says he wants the ruling APC to keep making mistakes for the PDP to continue to grow.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has openly declared that he isn’t interested in contesting for the Presidency in 2023.
The Breaking Times:
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he prays that the ruling party remains in crisis.
Sleek Gist:
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has showed excitement to the concurrent crisis happening in the ruling APC and wishes that ... Read moreI’m happy APC is in crisis.
Aledeh:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that he is happy about the crisis shaking the All Progressives Congress (APC). Noting that the ruling party staying organised is not his affair, Wike prayed that the crisis continues so that the People’s ...
iExclusive News:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Wike said he prays that the ruling APC remains in crisis.
Kanyi Daily:
River State Governor, Nyesom Wike said that his prayer remained for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to always be in crisis.
Naija News:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) was due to members preoccupation with thoughts of 2023 presidential election.
Gistvile:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state says he is happy about the crisis rocking…
Politics Nigeria:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed why he wishes the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to continue to experience leadership crisis.
Koko Mansion:
The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said that he is happy with the crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). While speaking during an interview on Arise Television, Wike added that he is happy with the circumstance ...
Nigeria Tunes:
The Breaking Times Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he prays that the ruling party remains in crisis.
Newzandar News:
By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has stated it is too early to start playing 2023 politics.The governor, who spoke on Arise [...]
