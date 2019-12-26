Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’m ready – Dasuki speaks on continuing his trial
News photo Davina Diaries  - I'm ready – Dasuki speaks on continuing his trial

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Prompt News:
The immediate past National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki has expressed gratitude to teeming well-wishers and other Nigerians
News Diary Online:
The former National Security Adviser (NSA), released on Tuesday from detention, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, has expressed gratitude to well-wishers and other Nigerians who prayed [...]
News Break:
Sambo Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser, has declared his readiness to head to court for the continuation of his trial over alleged abuse of office, illegal possession of arms and money laundering.


