

News at a Glance



“I’m too real for it” – Burna Boy quits Twitter as Nigerian Drag him out FL Vibe - “I’m too real for it” – Burna Boy quits Twitter as Nigerian Drag him out Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, has announced he quit twitter after Nigerians on the app dragged him out. Burna Boy recently took...



News Credibility Score: 21%



