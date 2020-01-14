Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imam Gets Suspension For Wedding (Nikah) Fellow Man
News photo City People Magazine  - The imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District of Uganda, Mohammed Mutumba, has been suspended after the cleric reportedly wedded Richard Tumushabe, a fellow man in Islamic culture…

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


