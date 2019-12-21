Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Immigration speaks on visa on arrival policy, presidential amnesty
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Saturday gave an update on the visa on arrival policy.Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, spoke on Saturday at the Immigration Training School, Kano State.The CGI said the policy was an opportunity for ...

2 hours ago
