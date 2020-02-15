

Imo: Angry Youth Riot After 2 Local Men Killed By Oil Company’s Truck The Trent - In Assa Community, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, a number of cars and several other valuables were destroyed after the truck working for Assa North Ohaji, ANOH, Gas Joint Project, killed two villagers.



News Credibility Score: 61%



