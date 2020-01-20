

News at a Glance



Imo Diaspora seek visa ban against CJN and six others Linda Ikeji Blog - President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the United States of America have been petitioned by Imo Diaspora Coalition for Justice and Democracy, over the removal of Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court. The group ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



