Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Imo Election: Supreme Court Set To Hear Ihedioha’s Application
Gist Punch  - The Supreme Court is set to hear an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review its judgement on the Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Would You Opt for Body Enhancement? Watch Mercy Aigbe hilariously Share her View - Bella Naija, 1 hour ago
2 Just In : US Confirmed First Coronavirus Death, President Trump Calls For Calm - The New Era News, 2 hours ago
3 Lawyer battling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after working under a SAN - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Apple to pay $500m damage to old iPhone users - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: INEC to propose 34 amendments - Today, 2 hours ago
6 OBO! Davido Releases Video For 1 Milli {Video} - KOKO TV Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari govt pampering terrorists – Clerics join calls for sack of Service Chiefs - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 APC Did Not Achieve Required Constitutional Spread In Imo – PDP Tells Supreme Court - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
9 WHO says world in uncharted territory as US death toll rises - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 N-Power beneficiaries protest in Lagos - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info