Imo Election: Supreme Court Set To Hear Ihedioha’s Application Gist Punch - The Supreme Court is set to hear an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review its judgement on the Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the ...



