Imo Ex-Gov Asks Supreme Court To Set Aside January 14 Judgment NPO Reports - The former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has asked the Supreme Court to set aside its January 14 judgment that sacked him and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress the duly elected governor of the state.



