Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Imo: Gov. Uzodinma set to probe Ihedioha over alleged N19.63bn missing JAAC fund
Ogene African  - IMO, Nigeria – The government of Imo state has approved the request of the Auditor General of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to take all necessary steps in recovering the sum of N19.63billion allegedly collected from the Local Government ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: President Buhari Felicitates with British PM, Boris Johnson on Discharge from Hospital - NTA, 6 hours ago
2 He doesn’t even know our son – Ubi Franklin called out by South African baby mama, Nicola Siyo - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
3 Only those who recharge their phones with N100 or less will benefit from palliatives, says FG - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
4 Buhari congratulates Johnson on discharge from hospital over COVID-19 - Global Upfront, 6 hours ago
5 80% of persons with Covid 19 have mild form of it- NCDC - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
6 Imo: Gov. Uzodinma set to probe Ihedioha over alleged N19.63bn missing JAAC fund - Ogene African, 6 hours ago
7 Corporate Affairs Commission Headquarters(CAC) Razed By Fire - The Herald, 7 hours ago
8 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Blasts Igbos, Yoruba Media Working For Buhari As He Prepares To Hold Radio Broadcast Today - Eco City Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Ogun acquires Molecular Laboratory - PM News, 7 hours ago
10 Amala can't cure Coronavirus, Kwara govt warns residents – Daily Trust - Head Topics, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info