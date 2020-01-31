

News at a Glance



Imo: I’m hopeful Supreme Court will not overturn itself – Gov Uzodinma Within Nigeria - Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Friday, expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would not reverse its judgment that sacked his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, and declared him winner of the March 19, 2019 governorship election.



News Credibility Score: 21%



