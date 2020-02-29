Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo: Our Lawyers Will Not Be Sanctioned – PDP
NPO Reports  - By Nofisat Marindoti The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has boasted that its lawyers will not be sanctioned tomorrow, March 2, by the Supreme Court for seeking a review of its judgment on Imo Governorship election.

3 hours ago
