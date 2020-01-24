Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo: Police Beef Up Security Ahead Saturday’s Rerun
Security has been beefed up in Imo State ahead of the rerun election in Okigwe North, Orlu Federal Constituency and Njaba State Assembly. The development was revealed by the State Police Command, the security agency assured that it's prepared for the ...

INEC confirms readiness for Imo rerun, receives election materials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday confirmed the receipt of election materials for the rerun elections in Imo State. The rerun election will take place in two constituencies – federal and state – on Saturday.
Orders CPs in the affected States to beef-up security In view of the forthcoming Re-run Elections in 28 Federal and State Constituencies
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered new security arrangements in 11 states where rerun elections would be conducted on Saturday. Supplementary elections will hold in 28 Federal and …


