Imo: Soyinka Denies Being On Team Monitoring Supreme Court Ruling Sahara Reporters - Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has denied being a member of any team monitoring the review of Supreme Court's judgment that removed Emeka Ihedioha from office as governor of Imo State on January 14, 2020.



