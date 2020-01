News at a Glance



Imo State Defectors Will Lose Their Seats – PDP’s Ben Ozirim The Info Stride - PDP chieftain, Mr. Ben Ozirim has come out to say that every lawmaker who crossed over to APC in Imo House of Assembly, would lose their seats. Ben revealed this in a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) today in Owerri. According to ...



News Credibility Score: 61%