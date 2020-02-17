

News at a Glance



Imo: Supreme Court cannot validate 80% overvoting, electoral fraud, says Democracy Study Group The Breaking Times - As the Supreme Court gets to hear the fresh application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday, a civil society organisation, Democracy Study Group (DSG) has enjoined the court to be guided by “massive ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



