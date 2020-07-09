Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo community protests incessant killing of farmers
Velox News  - Women from Ihitte-uboma local government area of Imo State have protested the brutal killing of madam Uchechi Okafor by unidentified assassins last weekend.

2 days ago
Ogene African:
IMO, Nigeria – Women from Ihitte-uboma local government area of Imo State have protested the brutal killing of madam Uchechi Okafor by unidentified assassins last weekend.


