News at a Glance



Imo gets new Accountant-General Ripples - Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Monday appointed Mr. Obieze Valentine Chukwuama as the state’s new Accountant-General. The governor’s Principal Secretary, Mrs. Irene Chima, disclosed this in Owerri, the state capital. Chukwukama replaces Mr. Donald ...



News Credibility Score: 61%