

News at a Glance



Imo guber: Emeka Ihedioha loses again at Supreme Court Today - The apex court, in a decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, reinstated the judgement it gave on January 14, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



