Imo guber: Emeka Ihedioha loses again at Supreme Court
Today  - The apex court, in a decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, reinstated the judgement it gave on January 14, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the ...

10 hours ago
1 More Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Army - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
2 Kidnappers to die by hanging in Katsina – Police - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
3 House denies suspension of plenary over possible spread of coronavirus - Ripples, 2 hours ago
4 Nigeria Tops South Africa To Become Africa’s Biggest Economy - Aledeh, 3 hours ago
5 Buhari reveals economic boost due to border closure - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
6 Michael Jackson's youngest son, Blanket buys $2.6 million house - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
7 Shocking! 19-Year-Old Boy Drugs, Rapes 52-Year-Old Landlady - Daily Family, 3 hours ago
8 E-COMMERCE: Amazon speeds up same-day shipping - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Boko Haram: Details of Israel, Nigerian Army’s meeting emerge - First Nigeria News, 3 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Spain Confirms First Death - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
