Imo master bakers pledge to support Governor Uzodinma’s government
Today  - The Imo Chapter of Master Bakers and Caterers Association of Nigeria has elected new executive members to man the affairs of the association for the next three years. Mr. Osmond Nkeoma of Good Hope Bakery beat his rival, Mr. Victor Nwokoro of Fresh ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 TCN boss says Nigerians must pay to enjoy stable power - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
2 Suicide Bomber Arrested While Trying To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna(Photos) - Trezzy Helm, 2 hours ago
3 NSCDC arrests 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in Cross River - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Chinese government urges no weddings - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 FG, U.S. to sign pact on looted assets - NAN, 2 hours ago
7 ‘Ihedioha Was Never Meant To Be Declared Governor In The First Place’ – Oshiomhole - The Trent, 3 hours ago
8 Homeless Nigerian man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago - Daily Info, 3 hours ago
9 LASTMA official hangs self on billboard - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Josh2Funny set to host his first comedy show ‘All of me’ at Eko hotel - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
