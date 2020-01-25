Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo senatorial candidate shot by aide
GTV  - There was a tragedy on Sunday as an operative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps shot the 2019 senatorial candidate of the Action Alliance in Imo North Senatorial District, Ndubuisi Emenike. The incident took...

2 hours ago
1 Multiple rockets hit US Embassy in Iraq - Authentic Nigeria, 56 mins ago
2 Eskom seeks for $1bn from SA treasury while load shedding cost $8bn in 2019 - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
3 Lebron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the third-leading scorer in NBA History - Luci Post, 1 hour ago
4 TCN upgrades Asaba substation with 300MVA transformer installation - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
5 Imo: Where Supreme Court got it wrong in results computation - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
6 Lower gas prices cause government to prioritize long-term sales in Egypt - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
7 PDP wins Akwa Ibom rerun - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
8 Demand for fuel in Zimbabwe to normalise – ZERA - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
9 Western Region ECG recovers Gh₵2,518,766 from illegal connections - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
10 “My Husband Can’t Satisfy Me Sexually” – Wife - Naija Choice, 1 hour ago
