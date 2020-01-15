Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo state: ''It came to me as a rude shock'' Emeka Ihedioha breaks his silence after Supreme Court nullified his election
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Emeka Ihedioha, has described as ''a rude shock'' the judgement of the Supreme Court to nullify his election as governor of the state.

Supreme Court's verdict unjust, unfair – Ihedioha
By David O Royal The former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha has finally spoken after he was removed from the office as the executive governor of the state by the Supreme court of Nigeria on Tuesday. The former Governor has accused the supreme ...
The Guardian:
Former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha says the Supreme Court judgment which declared Sen. Hope Uzodinma winner of the 2019 governorship election in the South-Eastern state came to him as a “rude shock”.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Supreme court verdict unfair, unjust ― Ihedioha Sacked governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, disagreed with Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling describing it as unfair, unjust and non-reflective of the March 9 voting in Imo ...
Premium Times:
The judgement is ‘unfair, unjust and does not reflect the voting’ says Mr Ihedioha.
Pulse Nigeria:
Ihedioha also accused the apex court of reversing the will of Imo people, saying the judgement came as a rude shock.
The Eagle Online:
“The judgment did not reflect the wishes of the people as expressed on election day; it is unfair,” Ihedioha said in a speech to the people of the state on Wednesday in Owerri.
Supreme Court Judgement Is Unfair, And Unjust, And Does Not Reflect The Voting That Took Place During The Elections — Ihedioha
Ousted governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha has expressed rude shock following the Supreme Court judgement on Tuesday that nullified his election and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the duly elected governor.
Ihedioha finally speaks after Supreme Court sacks him as Imo governor
The ousted Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday described as a rude shock the Supreme Court’s judgement which aborted his tenure as governor of the state.Ihedioha said the verdict came as a huge surprise because he recorded the highest ...
"It Was Unfair, Unjust" – Ihedioha Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict
STATEMENT FROM HIS EXCELLENCY, RT. HON. EMEKA IHEDIOHA, CON, ON THE SUPREME COURT RULING ON IMO STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION OF THE MARCH 9, 2019. JANUARY 15, 2020.


