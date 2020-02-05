Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Impeachment: Fani-Kayode reacts as Trump defeats Democrats
See Naija  - Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has shared his opinion on the acquittal of American President Donald Trump by the country’s Senate. US Senators, on Wednesday, voted that he was not guilty of abuse of power. The vote was 52-48.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Odion Ighalo Reveals The Sacrifice He Had To Make To Secure Manchester United Move - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Fake Soldier, 11 Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested In Kogi - Tori News, 2 hours ago
3 “We’re doing our best to attract projects to our people”, says Ekweremadu - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Ensure Financial Autonomy of Judiciary, CJN Tells Govs - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 OB Cuisine: Check Out K’s Cuisine’s Recipe For Her Tasty Orange Chicken - Ono Bello, 2 hours ago
6 Kenyan Man, Alex Likodo Kills His Girlfriend, Then Travels 50km To Commit Suicide - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
7 Woman, Zainab Suleiman Remanded In Prison For Inflicting Pain On Niece With Fingernails - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 Police Warns About New Fentanyl And Heroin Drug Called GRAY DEATH… It Can Kill You Just By Touching [Photos] - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez surprises him with a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 on his 35th birthday (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt launches crime records information system 5 days after US travel ban - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info