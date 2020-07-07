

News at a Glance



Impeachment: Ondo Assembly serves deputy governor notice Phenomenal - The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday in Akure served the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, an impeachment notice over allegation of gross misconduct. The motion was read by the Clerk of the assembly, Mr Bode Adeyelu. The Speaker of the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



