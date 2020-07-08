Impeachment Saga: Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker, One Other Oyo Gist - The Ondo state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers for unruly behavior amidst the impeachment plot against the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi. The suspended lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji and Hon Adewale ...



News Credibility Score: 99%