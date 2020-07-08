Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Impeachment Saga: Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker, One Other
News photo Oyo Gist  - The Ondo state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers for unruly behavior amidst the impeachment plot against the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi. The suspended lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji and Hon Adewale ...

2 hours ago
Ondo Assembly suspends Deputy Speaker Daily Times:
The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Irioju Ogundeji alongside another member of the House, Hon Adewale Williams have been suspended by the leadership of the assembly.
Ondo Assembly suspends Dep Speaker, another lawmaker who refused to sign Dep gov, Ajayi, impeachment notice Ripples Nigeria:
Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended its Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji and another member, Adewale Williams. It was learnt that the two suspended lawmakers were among the nine state assembly members who refused to sign the impeachment notice ...
Ondo Assembly Suspends Deputy Speaker Signal:
Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Irioju Ogundeji alongside another member of the House, Hon Adewale..
Impeachment Plot: Ondo Assembly suspends Deputy Speaker Politics Nigeria:
The leadership of the Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the Deputy Speaker, Hon Irioju Ogundeji, for unruly behavior, POLITICS NIGERIA reports.
Majority Leader Of Ondo Assembly Resigns Aledeh:
Majority leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jamiu Maito has resigned. Maito’s resignation is coming shortly after the Deputy Speaker of the House and one other member were suspended over unruly behavior.


