

News at a Glance



Impeachment Threat Looms Over Senate President & Deputy Senate President, Ndume Flames Fire Abuja Press - The senate is set to return to the red chambers on Tuesday January 28, 2020 to continue on the nations legislative business. But information available to 247ureports.com indicates the executive officers of the senate might not be seating easy as the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



