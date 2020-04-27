Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Impose Curfew, Compulsory Use Of Face Masks, Governors Tell Buhari
Naija Loaded  - Nigerian governors have written to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to impose overnight curfew and make wearing of face masks in public compulsory. The 36 governors made this known in...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lagos says masks compulsory to stop coronavirus Vanguard News:
Authorities in Nigeria’s largest city of Lagos have made wearing of masks mandatory in a bid to halt the coronavirus, a spokesman said Sunday. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Saturday that wearing of face masks in public was now compulsory in ...
Daily Gossip:
Sanwo-Olu says Lagos is currently producing three million face masks to be distributed to the vulnerable in Lagos. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced compulsory wearing of masks amid lockdown in the state.
Velox News:
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has confirmed that compulsory wearing of face masks in the state will begin in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Sanwo-Olu said this in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page on Sunday.


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman Who Shot Policewoman Dead In Rivers State Has Been Dismissed - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Audrey of anti-covid-19 protest ReOpenNC in North Carolina tests positive for novel disease - Koko Level's Blog, 5 hours ago
3 The World’s leading health body, the World Health Organization, has stated that the Coronavirus pandemic is far from ove - Tunde Ednut, 5 hours ago
4 Boko Haram/ISWAP recruiting in Lake Chad region - MNJTF - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
5 Three Sisters Drown In Ebonyi River (Graphic Photo) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Coronavirus lingers in air of crowded spaces - New study claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Clothes made Face masks don't prevent you from getting COVID-19- NAFDAC - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Kaduna refuses entry to trailers conveying passengers from Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 See How IPOB Legal Counsel Lambasted Nigerian media, Kemi Olunloyo Over Claim (Video) - Eco City Reporters, 6 hours ago
10 Ekiti: Fayemi Announces Curfew, Strict Lockdown After Buhari’s Broadcast - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info