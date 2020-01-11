Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

In Canada, Omo-Agege urges foreign missions to do more for Nigerians
News Diary Online  - By Haruna Salami Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has urged Nigerian diplomatic missions abroad to do more towards catering for citizens’ needs [...]

9 hours ago
1 Travails of the fire fighters - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Buhari’s children have right to use Presidential jet – Presidency - Slayminded, 2 hours ago
3 Nigerian among 176 victims of Ukranian plane crash - Diamond Celebrities, 2 hours ago
4 JAMB suspends use of NIN for 2020 UTME - Ebal's Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Meghan Markle Reportedly Signed A Voiceover Deal With Disney After Royal Family Exit – Details! - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
6 Haftar forces announce ceasefire in Libya - PM News, 3 hours ago
7 Doctor Strange 2: The Best Multiverse Of Madness Director Replacements – Screen Rant - Fuze, 4 hours ago
8 UK ambassador to Iran arrested for ‘inciting’ protesters in Tehran - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
9 Plane Crash: Iranians Protest ‘Removal’ Of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khramenei - Naija News, 5 hours ago
10 Taiwan re-elects female president for 2nd term with record breaking 8.2m votes - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
