

News at a Glance



In Ibadan, EFCC Nabs Father Trying To Smuggle Hard Drug For Detained Son Inside Oyo - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a 60-year-old fish-farmer, Muyiwa Otuyalo, for attempting to smuggle in substance believed to be hard drug for his son, Damilola Otuyalo, who is currently in the custody of the commission’ ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



