Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


In Landmark Agreement, US to Return $308m Abacha Assets for Infrastructure
This Day  - •Praises Buhari for fight against corruption Obinna Chima The Government of Jersey, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of the United States of America have entered into an Asset Recovery Agreement to repatriate over $308 million of ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Telcos hike calls, data charges as Regime begins 7.5% VAT - The Breaking Times, 45 mins ago
2 US speaks on Buhari’s fight against corruption - Edujandon, 50 mins ago
3 Emir Sanusi faces fresh probe by Ganduje - PM News, 51 mins ago
4 Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria passes on - Today, 54 mins ago
5 Financial institutions ignoring our loan requests — FG - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 hour ago
6 Trump snubs Speaker Pelosi , she rips his state of union speech - PM News, 1 hour ago
7 Supreme Court Yet To Give Us Date For The Review Of Imo Judgement – Onyeagocha - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 The best movies that came out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Fortune - Fuze, 1 hour ago
9 Alleged N3.1bn Suswam’s People Threatened To Kill Me And My Family..Witness - CKN Nigeria, 1 hour ago
10 Fire razes lawmaker’s residence in Zamfara - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info