In Yorubaland, Everybody Is Scared And Silent, If I Reveal What I Know That Is Happening In Nigeria, Nobody Will Sleep Says General Danjuma
News photo Abiyamo  - A former Minister of Defence, retired General Theophilus Danjuma, says if he reveals what is happening in the country, Nigerians will no longer sleep.

8 hours ago
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog General Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) made a scary remark about the situation of things in Nigeria currently, while he was speaking at an event over the week.
A former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), says if he reveals what is happening in the country, Nigerians will no longer sleep.
Theophilus Danjuma, former Defense Minister, has disclosed that Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in the country, while stressing that Nigeria is in a big hole.
“In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice. People appear not to care about what is happening.
A former Minister of Defence, retired General Theophilus Danjuma has warned that the nation is in a ‘big hole’, saying if he reveals what is happening in the country, Nigerians will no longer sleep.
If I tell You What I know is Happening in Nigeria Today, You Will no Longer Sleep General Theophilus Y. Danjuma (rtd) is native of Taraba State and a former minister of defense said Nigerians will no longer be able to sleep if he reveal what he knows ...
A former Defence Minister, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd) is ready to reveal what is happening in Nigeria in private.
If I Reveal the True Situation of Things in Nigerian, Nobody Will Sleep Again – General Danjuma Retired General and Fomer Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma, has said that if he revealed the true situation [...]
Ololade Adeyanju A former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (rtd) has warned that the nation was “in a big hole”.


