

News at a Glance



Indecently-dressed corpers will be sanctioned, NYSC warns Nigerian Eye - National Youth Service Corps state coordinator in Kwara, Mrs. Tosin Ikupolati, has advised corps members serving in the state to always dress decently.Ikupolati gave the advice on Wednesday at the closing of the camp for the Batch “C” Stream II ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



