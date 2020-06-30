Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat
News photo Innovation Village  - Monday India’s government took stern stunt against Chinese apps, with the government banning nearly 60 Chinese mobile apps, including popular apps such as WeChat and ...

7 hours ago
India Bans 59 Chinese Mobile Apps (Full List) Hope for Nigeria:
As tensions along the border continue, the Government of India has decided to ban Chinese apps diverting data and those with privacy issues. Government has announced a ban on 59 such Chinese apps, including Tik Tok. Government has decided to disallow ...
India bans TikTok, WeChat among dozens of other China-linked apps NNN:
India on Tuesday banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese links on grounds that  they present a danger to the country’s national security, drawing a sharp rebuke from Beijing. New Delhi’s decision came against the backdrop of an ongoing stand-off between ...
INDIA: TikTok Removed From App Store, Google Play Store The Breaking Times:
A day after the government of India announced the ban of 59 Chinese apps in the country, one of the most popular short video applications TikTok has been taken down from Apple App store and also Google Play Store. TikTok had nearly 119 million active ...
India bans TikTok and other Chinese apps 1st for Credible News:
INDIA: This week the Indian government banned dozens of Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, on alleged security concerns.
Tanzanian FinTech Launches Personal Finance App Gistvile:
Mipango Fintech has launched a new app that will provide free personal financial management…
Google Photos Temporarily Disable Backups From Messaging Apps To save Bandwidth Tell-Force Blog:
Google Photos Temporarily Disable Backups From Messaging Apps To save Bandwidth
Indian Government bans 59 Chinese app Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Indian Government bans 59 Chinese app Two most populated countries in the world are currently at loggerheads as a result of border crisis.


