India COVID-19 deaths cross 7,000-mark, cases surpass 250,000 NNN - The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic in India crossed the 7,000-mark, reaching 7,135 on Monday, as the total number of cases surpassed 250,000, reaching 256,611, said the latest data issued by the health ministry.



