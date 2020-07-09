Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

India opens New Hospitals As COVID-19 Deaths Top 20,000
India has opened four new coronavirus field hospitals on Tuesday in Mumbai, including one at a horseracing track as the nationwide death toll jumped past 20,000.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Daily Times:
The death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in India has surpassed 20,000 amid huge daily spikes in infections as the country introduces further relaxations to its protracted lockdown.


