

News at a Glance



India records biggest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 26,496 NNN - India’s federal health ministry said Sunday morning that 45 new deaths due to COVID-19 and an additional 1,554 positive cases were reported since Saturday evening across the country, taking the number of deaths to 824 and total cases to 26,496.



News Credibility Score: 61%



