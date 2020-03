News at a Glance



India’s 1.3 Billion People On Total Lockdown For 21 Days Over Coronavirus Unknown Source - India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has ordered a total lockdown of the country for 21 days. India which boasts of about 1.3 billion people is the latest country to issue a total lockdown in a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.



