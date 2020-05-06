

News at a Glance



Infectious Disease Bill: We’ll not accept such in Nigeria because it Is illegal – Falana Eco City Reporters - Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, says there is no need for the Infectious Diseases Bill The proposed Infectious Diseases Bill co-sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and two of his colleagues has been ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



