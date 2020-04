News at a Glance



Innocent Okoduwa Launches Mobile App For RWJ Oil Diesel Delivery Linda Ikeji Blog - The Nigerian petroleum industry is about to experience a unique development with the recent innovation brought by Innocent Okoduwa, the CEO RWJ oil and gas limited (Roy Wealth Jnr).Okoduwa in an interview with journalists yesterday said ” the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%