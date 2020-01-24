Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Insecurity: APC governors endorse community policing
News Diary Online
- The Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, NGF, and Plateau state governor, Mr Simon Lalong, says governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have endorsed community [...]
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
41%
1
OMG! Popular Rapper, YG Arrested For Robbery After A Raid At His Home -
Tori News,
46 mins ago
2
Manchester United in 'desperate talks' to sign Odion Ighalo -
Nigeria Newspaper,
55 mins ago
3
Is your brother dead? Kcee asks troll who accused him of always showing off -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
4
Be careful with friends they can stab you in the back – Actress Ini Edo lashes out -
Within Nigeria,
1 hour ago
5
Thugs Invade Venue Of Edo APC Rally In Auchi -
Aledeh,
2 hours ago
6
Woman in Chicago becomes 2nd confirmed case of coronavirus in the US -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
7
First-class undergraduate bags 13-year-jail term in Ondo -
News Breakers,
2 hours ago
8
Why CBN raised cash reserve ratio; retained lending rate – Emefiele -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
9
Wike lobbying to join APC – Rivers party leaders allege -
The Herald,
2 hours ago
10
India-Nigeria bilateral trade volume reaches $13. 9b -
PM News,
2 hours ago
